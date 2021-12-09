 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Randleman - $64,900

Nice Fixer Upper in N. Randolph Level Cross area. 2 BR 2BA singlewide located on 3+-Acres. Stream runs through side yard. Split BR floorplan. Office Used as a BR. Garden Tub in PBA. New Hot water Heater. All Appliances Remain including Range, DW, Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator. Needs TLC - Selling "As Is"

