This beautifully appointed custom built home in Summerfield offers SO MUCH! Features: hardwoods in most areas, spacious family room with freestanding corner gas heater. KITCHEN features: HIGH END stainless KitchenAid Appliances: gas range & stainless vent hood, French door refrigerator, dishwasher. Eat-in kitchen & pantry. Lovely covered deck off kitchen is perfect for grilling! GORGEOUS custom vaulted ceiling, screened porch off family room, covered porches, wraparound deck, overlooks neighboring POND. Primary bedroom has a ceramic tile shower & vintage 1922 re-glazed soaking tub. Upper deck boards just replaced, a fully encapsulated crawlspace by Tarheel Basement with 25 yr. transferrable warranty, inspected annually. Property includes: house on .85 acre parcel & two additional parcels (.30 acre parcel & .24 acre parcel). This one-of-a-kind custom home feels like your own mountain retreat! If you're looking for quiet enjoyment in the country, you'll LOVE THIS HOME!