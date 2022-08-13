2 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $350,000

You'll LOVE this beautifully appointed custom built home in Summerfield! Features: hardwoods, spacious family room with freestanding gas stove, kitchen: HIGH END stainless KitchenAid Appliances: gas range & stainless vent hood, French door refrigerator, dishwasher. Eat-in kitchen & pantry. Lovely covered deck off kitchen perfect for grilling! Gorgeous tongue & groove vaulted ceilings, screened porch off family room, covered porches, wrap around deck, overlooks neighboring pond. Primary bedroom w/WIC has a ceramic tile shower & 1922 re-glazed soaking tub. Upper deck boards just replaced, a fully encapsulated crawlspace by Tarheel Basement with 25 yr. transferrable warranty, inspected annually. Property includes: house on .85 acre parcel and two additional parcels (.30 acre parcel & .24 acre parcel). This one-of-a-kind custom home feels like your own mountain retreat! If you're looking for quiet enjoyment in the country, look no further! This is IT!