 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $350,000

2 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $350,000

You'll LOVE this beautifully appointed custom built home in Summerfield! Features: hardwoods, spacious family room with freestanding gas stove, kitchen: HIGH END stainless KitchenAid Appliances: gas range & stainless vent hood, French door refrigerator, dishwasher. Eat-in kitchen & pantry. Lovely covered deck off kitchen perfect for grilling! Gorgeous tongue & groove vaulted ceilings, screened porch off family room, covered porches, wrap around deck, overlooks neighboring pond. Primary bedroom w/WIC has a ceramic tile shower & 1922 re-glazed soaking tub. Upper deck boards just replaced, a fully encapsulated crawlspace by Tarheel Basement with 25 yr. transferrable warranty, inspected annually. Property includes: house on .85 acre parcel and two additional parcels (.30 acre parcel & .24 acre parcel). This one-of-a-kind custom home feels like your own mountain retreat! If you're looking for quiet enjoyment in the country, look no further! This is IT!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert