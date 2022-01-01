Westfield Village is an upscale enclave of 16 custom town homes conveniently located near I-73/Hwy 150 for quick commutes to anywhere in the Triad or a short hop to shopping in nearby Oak Ridge. Main level living with 2 generous bedrooms/2 full baths, open plan with oversize kitchen work island and an all seasons room for indoor/outdoor living. Looking for more space? The walk up attic is pre-plumbed for a third full bath and framed for a future 3rd & 4th bedroom option, or use this as incredible storage space! Lines are already installed for a future heat pump to serve the upper level too! The perfect home for those who want to live more and work less - no mowing or exterior maintenance - the HOA handles that! If you are looking for the perfect combination of convenience and maintenance-free living, this is it! Located in sought after Northwest Guilford Schools. All Seasons Room is not included in heated square footage. A great investment and a superb home!
2 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $379,900
