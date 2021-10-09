 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $399,999

2 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $399,999

2 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $399,999

This home has a four bedroom health permit. The second floor has a ready to finish bedroom and bath. Additional room can be finished over garage making the home four bedrooms. The first floor is finished with two bedrooms and two baths. A three season room is finished on the rear of the home with EZ Breeze windows. Town Home living with Exterior maintenance. The lots are large enough for gardening and may be fenced in for pets. Open space in the front and rear yards for unobstructed views.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News