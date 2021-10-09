2 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $399,999

This home has a four bedroom health permit. The second floor has a ready to finish bedroom and bath. Additional room can be finished over garage making the home four bedrooms. The first floor is finished with two bedrooms and two baths. A three season room is finished on the rear of the home with EZ Breeze windows. Town Home living with Exterior maintenance. The lots are large enough for gardening and may be fenced in for pets. Open space in the front and rear yards for unobstructed views.