2 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $405,000

The home has a unfinished second floor that is ready to be finish for an additional bedroom and bath. The first floor is finished with two bedrooms and two baths. A three season room is finished on the rear of the home with EZ Breeze windows. Town Home living with Exterior maintenance. The lots are large enough for gardening and may be fenced in for pets. Open space in the front and rear yards for unobstructed views. Country living but close to shopping and easy access to downtown Greensboro via I-73. GPS Dubach Road, Summerfield. Go 100 yards turn left onto Westfield Village Circle.

