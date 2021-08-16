 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $77,900

Second story condo featuring 2 beds, 2 baths, Central heating and air, and low HOA fee's. Located in Thomasville, just minutes to I-85. Call today before this one is gone!

