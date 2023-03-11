Hurry to see this fantastic Townhome in the Ridge Creek neighborhood. This stand-alone building provides ample privacy and offers two ways in and out of Ridge Creek. The home has a spacious covered front porch, welcoming you into an open-concept first floor. With a large living room with adjacent dining and kitchen, it'll be easy to converse with guests and family. The kitchen includes a beautiful butcher block top Island with a seating area. The downstairs is complete with a walk-in pantry, coat closet, and half bath. Upstairs you'll find the large primary bedroom with large vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet. The primary bathroom has a double vanity and tub/shower combo. The second bedroom includes a walk-in closet and ensuite bath as well. Second-floor laundry, storage off the rear patio, and attic storage make this townhome extremely functional. It's priced to sell, so come see it today!
2 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
After entering the median, the motorcycle overturned several times and struck the median cable barrier.
ACC women will wrap up its tournament on Sunday before the men's tournament starts Tuesday
The mascots arrived right on cue, five minutes before 6 on Monday night in Greensboro. There was Otto the Orange, from Syracuse. Mr. Wuf, from…
A bill that aims to end the stalemate over a vacant seat on the Guilford County Board of Education cleared the state Senate Wednesday afternoo…
The 3700 block of Lawndale Drive will be closed from Pisgah Church Road to Martinsville Road due to emergency sewer line work.