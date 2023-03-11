Hurry to see this fantastic Townhome in the Ridge Creek neighborhood. This stand-alone building provides ample privacy and offers two ways in and out of Ridge Creek. The home has a spacious covered front porch, welcoming you into an open-concept first floor. With a large living room with adjacent dining and kitchen, it'll be easy to converse with guests and family. The kitchen includes a beautiful butcher block top Island with a seating area. The downstairs is complete with a walk-in pantry, coat closet, and half bath. Upstairs you'll find the large primary bedroom with large vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet. The primary bathroom has a double vanity and tub/shower combo. The second bedroom includes a walk-in closet and ensuite bath as well. Second-floor laundry, storage off the rear patio, and attic storage make this townhome extremely functional. It's priced to sell, so come see it today!