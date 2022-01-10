 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $180,000

2 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $180,000

2 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $180,000

OFFER DEADLINE 5pm SUNDAY 1/9! This move-in ready 2 bedroom townhouse with garage overlooks the 4th fairway at Stoney Creek Golf Course! On the main level, you'll love the wide-open kitchen with peninsula bar and separate dining area overlooking the living room with vaulted ceiling and gas logs. New luxury vinyl tile in entry, half-bath and kitchen/dining areas. Upstairs you'll find the laundry and 2 spacious bedrooms with their own private bathrooms and walk-in closets. Beautiful patio area overlooks the golf course. Single-car garage and driveway within the cul-de-sac allows for plenty of private parking (no hassle with visitor parking). HVAC & roof 2018. St. Andrews has its own pool which is included in the HOA. The neighborhood is convenient to shopping, restaurants and I-40/85!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro Grasshoppers sold to Temerity Baseball
Sports

Greensboro Grasshoppers sold to Temerity Baseball

"We'll be bringing in music and other forms of entertainment," said Andy Sandler, the chief executive officer of Washington-based Temerity Capital Partners. "We really intend to activate that stadium as the centerpiece of activity in this really growing part of the city, which hopefully will make it even more attractive for multifamily development and will just make it more attractive as a destination."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert