2 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $180,000

OFFER DEADLINE 5pm SUNDAY 1/9! This move-in ready 2 bedroom townhouse with garage overlooks the 4th fairway at Stoney Creek Golf Course! On the main level, you'll love the wide-open kitchen with peninsula bar and separate dining area overlooking the living room with vaulted ceiling and gas logs. New luxury vinyl tile in entry, half-bath and kitchen/dining areas. Upstairs you'll find the laundry and 2 spacious bedrooms with their own private bathrooms and walk-in closets. Beautiful patio area overlooks the golf course. Single-car garage and driveway within the cul-de-sac allows for plenty of private parking (no hassle with visitor parking). HVAC & roof 2018. St. Andrews has its own pool which is included in the HOA. The neighborhood is convenient to shopping, restaurants and I-40/85!