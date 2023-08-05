Come out and see this beautiful well maintained 2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome conveniently located close to I-85/40, Burlington, NC and Greensboro, NC. This beautiful 2 story home includes an open floor plan, an island with granite counter tops in the kitchen & stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry. Fenced Patio for your own private oasis. Both bedrooms have customized walk-in closets. All bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor with ceiling fans. Enjoy the community pool during these hot summer days!
2 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $227,000
