2 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $357,675

The Bristol is a spacious main-level primary suite plan with optional 2nd floor with lots of options. This home has it all: walk-in pantry, large island, guest bedroom AND a flex space! Tons of windows ensure this home will be open and bright. The primary suite with a dual vanity and huge walk-in shower with seat could not be better! The kitchen is great for entertaining with extensive cabinetry that overlooks the family and dining. Smart home package included!