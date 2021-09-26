 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $365,875

2 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $365,875

2 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $365,875

The Bristol is a spacious main-level primary suite plan with optional 2nd floor with lots of options. This home has it all: walk-in pantry, large island, guest bedroom AND a flex space! Tons of windows ensure this home will be open and bright. The primary suite with a dual vanity and huge walk-in shower with seat could not be better! The kitchen is great for entertaining with extensive cabinetry that overlooks the family and dining. Smart home package included!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News