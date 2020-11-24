2020-21 college basketball preview: Wake Forest men

• G Jonah Antonio (6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds at UNLV)

• G Ian DuBose (19 points, 7.3 rebounds at Houston Baptist)

The outlook

The Deacons’ season at least starts with excitement. Forbes is coming off a five-year tenure at East Tennessee State, where he established a fun brand of basketball. He looks to bring the same execution to Wake Forest, which will try to start making its pivot out of the ACC cellar in the next couple of seasons.

Strengths

With so many new faces – five transfers – it’s hard to understand the team’s full personality yet. But Wake Forest will have many rotating pieces in its backcourt that will allow for the defensive intensity and ball movement that Forbes likes.

Concerns

The Deacons don’t have many true post players, which might not be needed in the way Forbes wants to play. But Ody Oguama will be relied on in the post often, probably getting help at the four and five positions by Isaiah Muscius and Ismael Massoud.

Player to watch