2021-22 Greensboro Swarm season: What you need to know
The Greensboro Swarm will begin the NBA G League basketball season with a six-game homestand at the Fieldhouse at the Greenboro Coliseum. An affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, the Swarm will play two-game sets against the same team in November as part of the opening part of the schedule.

Beginning the season

Birmingham Squadron (Pelicans), 7 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday

2020-21 record

No season because of the pandemic

Coach

Jordan Surenkamp (first season)

Player to watch

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, the 2020-21 NBA rookie of the year

Players with area ties

Ikenna Ndugba, Elon, guard (for 2020-21 after transferring from Bryant)

 Mitchell Wilbekin, Wake Forest, guard (2014-18; 99 career starts and 889 points)

The roster

1 Danny Pippen: F, 6-9, 220

2 D.J. Carton: G, 6-3, 200

3 LiAngelo Ball: F, 6-6, 220

4 Jalen Crutcher: G, 6-2, 175

6 Chudier Bile: F, 6-6, 195

7 Tyree White: F, 6-8, 190

8 Cameron McGriff: F, 6-7, 220

9 Ikenna Ndugba: G, 6-0, 185

10 Mitchell Wilbekin: G, 6-1, 175

16 Scottie Lewis: G, 6-5, 185

20 Xavier Sneed: F, 6-6, 215

21 JT Thor: F, 6-10, 205

22 Vernon Carey Jr.: C, 6-9 260

98 Arnoldas Kulboka: F, 6-10, 225

What they’re saying

"The style that we’re going to play here and the values and the culture that has already been established – and is going to continue to grow – is that of competing every night. To grow and to develop as players, you have to have that competitive nature with you. … Being within this (Hornets) organization as a whole over the last four years, it excites me.” – Surenkamp.

Information

gsoswarm.com

– BOB SUTTON

