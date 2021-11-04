2021-22 Greensboro Swarm season: What you need to know

The Greensboro Swarm will begin the NBA G League basketball season with a six-game homestand at the Fieldhouse at the Greenboro Coliseum. An affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, the Swarm will play two-game sets against the same team in November as part of the opening part of the schedule.
Beginning the season
Birmingham Squadron (Pelicans), 7 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday
2020-21 record
No season because of the pandemic
Coach
Jordan Surenkamp (first season)
Player to watch
LiAngelo Ball, brother of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, the 2020-21 NBA rookie of the year
Players with area ties
• Ikenna Ndugba, Elon, guard (for 2020-21 after transferring from Bryant)
• Mitchell Wilbekin, Wake Forest, guard (2014-18; 99 career starts and 889 points)
The roster
1 Danny Pippen: F, 6-9, 220
2 D.J. Carton: G, 6-3, 200
3 LiAngelo Ball: F, 6-6, 220
4 Jalen Crutcher: G, 6-2, 175
6 Chudier Bile: F, 6-6, 195
7 Tyree White: F, 6-8, 190
8 Cameron McGriff: F, 6-7, 220
9 Ikenna Ndugba: G, 6-0, 185
10 Mitchell Wilbekin: G, 6-1, 175
16 Scottie Lewis: G, 6-5, 185
20 Xavier Sneed: F, 6-6, 215
21 JT Thor: F, 6-10, 205
22 Vernon Carey Jr.: C, 6-9 260
98 Arnoldas Kulboka: F, 6-10, 225
What they’re saying
"The style that we’re going to play here and the values and the culture that has already been established – and is going to continue to grow – is that of competing every night. To grow and to develop as players, you have to have that competitive nature with you. … Being within this (Hornets) organization as a whole over the last four years, it excites me.” – Surenkamp.
Information
– BOB SUTTON