2021 County Boys Composite Basketball Schedule
SCORES

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Eastern Alamance 59, McMichael 49

Morehead 69, Rockingham 42

Friday, Jan. 29

Person 58, Morehead 52

Reidsville versus Graham, postponed

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Morehead versus Western Alamance, 7 p.m.

Reidsville versus Granville Central, postponed

Rockingham at McMichael, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

McMichael versus Northern Guilford, 7 p.m.

Feb. 5

McMichael at Morehead, 7 p.m.

Feb. 8

Reidsville versus Bethany Community School, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 9

McMichael versus Western Alamance, 7 p.m.

Reidsville versus Durham School of the Arts, 7:30 p.m.

Rockingham versus Eastern Alamance, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12

McMichael at Person, 7:30 p.m.

Morehead versus Eastern Alamance, 7 p.m.

Reidsville at Cummings, 7:30 p.m.

Rockingham at Northern Guilford, 7 p.m.

Feb. 15

Morehead versus Northern Guilford, 7 p.m.

Rockingham versus Person, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 16

Reidsville versus Cummings, 7:30 p.m.

Rockingham versus Person, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17

McMichael versus Eastern Alamance, 7 p.m.

Feb. 19

Reidsville at Carrboro, 7:30 p.m.

Rockingham versus Morehead, 7:30 p.m.

