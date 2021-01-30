2021 County Girls Composite Basketball Schedule

SCORES
Jan. 26
Eastern Alamance 69, McMichael 19
Rockingham 47, Morehead 33
Jan. 29
Person 68, Morehead 17
Reidsville versus Graham, postponed
Rockingham 47, Western Alamance 44
SCHEDULE
Feb. 2
McMichael versus Rockingham, 5:30 p.m.
Morehead at Western Alamance, 6 p.m.
Reidsville versus Granville Central, postponed
Feb. 5
McMichael at Morehead, 5:30 p.m.
Reidsville at Bartlett Yancey, 6 p.m.
Feb. 8
Reidsville versus Bethany Community School, 6 p.m.
Feb. 9
McMichael versus Western Alamance, 6 p.m.
Reidsville versus Durham School of the Arts, 6 p.m.
Rockingham versus Eastern Alamance, 6 p.m.
Feb. 12
McMichael at Person, 6 p.m.
Rockingham at Northern Guilford, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 15
Morehead versus Northern Guilford, 5:30 p.m.
Rockingham versus Person, 6 p.m.
Feb. 16
Reidsville versus Cummings, 6 p.m.
Feb. 17
McMichael versus Eastern Alamance, 6 p.m.
Feb. 19
Morehead at Rockingham, 6 p.m.
Reidsville at Carrboro, 6 p.m.
Rockingham versus Morehead, 6 p.m.