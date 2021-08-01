24 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $663,200

Investors Dream about This! Own the ENTIRE Street! Not far from A&T University and Close to Downtown Greensboro! 8 Single Family Units on ONE Lot with Great Cash Flow and ALL RENTED! 2208 E Market $825, 2210 E Market $825, 2211 Nelson $795, 104 S. Raleigh $825, 106 S. Raleigh $765, 108 S. Raleigh $765, 110 S. Raleigh $825, 112 S. Raleigh $820. 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Units in a Super Convenient Location. MUST be Sold Together in ONE Package Deal! See Agent Only. Package Price has Each Home at $82,900. 4 Units are All Electric and 4 Units Have Gas Packs.