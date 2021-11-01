3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $150,000

Perfect starter home or would make a great investment property! Come see all that this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath charmer has to offer: meticulously maintained, updated flooring in kitchen, bathrooms & laundry room, appliances are like new and the eat-in kitchen is roomy and bright. Back door leads to a deck that overlooks the back yard. Primary bedroom is just off the kitchen and the en-suite bathroom offers double sinks and tub/shower combo. The crawlspace has been converted to a workshop and all the built-in workbenches and shelving will stay! This home offers something for everyone, come see it before it's gone!