3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $210,000

**We have Multiple Offers…please have your highest and best offer by 5pm on Thursday 12/9/21. Please email offer and pre-approval / Proof of Funds letter.**Looking for a little land and be close to the city? This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers an eat-in kitchen with bar, large living room with brick fireplace, 2 car garage with storage, inground pool and sits on 1.38 Acres of Land. The kitchen offers a lot of counter space and storage. All of the bedrooms have nice closet space. The primary bedroom offers a walk-in closet, space to get ready and a private bath. The heat pump is only 2 years old, roof was replaced in 2015 and the pool liner is 3 years old. The seller is offering a 1 year home warranty through 1st American with an added bonus for Pool protection. You will need to see this unique floor plan for your self. You will love the easy access to I-85 and 311 Bypass. Come check me out.