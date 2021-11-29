3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $228,000

REDUCED! Immaculate 3 bedroom 1.5 bath located on 1.1 acre corner lot. Totally remodeled. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, dining room is open, entering the den with fireplace w/laminate flooring. Huge living room. Primary bedroom is on mail level. Flooring is hardwood. The basement has a bedroom, kitchenette and a sitting room w/fireplace, opens up to another spacious room that has the washer and dryer connection and remainder of area could be used for crafts, game room! It has a nice size back yard with a garage 24 x 25. This is a must see! Great location!