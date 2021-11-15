Contact listing agent, Angela Brown (336) 689-4559 for additional questions. Beautiful, one level home in Archdale. 3BR/2BA. Covered front and back porches. Walk right on in to your new home! Lovely entry way that opens up to living rm, dining rm and kitchen. Spacious living rm with gas log fireplace. Breakfast nook area offers a door to the back covered area. Primary bedroom offers a walk in closet. Well cared for home in small neighborhood. Newer roof. HVAC 2021. This is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
The other driver involved was charged with driving while impaired, according to authorities.
Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
It’s time for the annual holiday light show at Natural Tunnel State Park between Duffield and Clinchport in Scott County, Virginia.
No one was injured in the incident and police are continuing to investigate.
The accident occurred on West Market Center Drive near the Prospect Street overpass, police said.
Tuesday's vote followed what school board members referred to as thousands of emails from district staff to the school board calling for bonuses.
Officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting in the 5900 block of West Friendly Avenue and were able to locate two victims later in the High Point area.
Greensboro police released no information about possible suspects in the shooting.
The structure fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived, according to Eden police.