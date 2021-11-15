3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $239,900

Contact listing agent, Angela Brown (336) 689-4559 for additional questions. Beautiful, one level home in Archdale. 3BR/2BA. Covered front and back porches. Walk right on in to your new home! Lovely entry way that opens up to living rm, dining rm and kitchen. Spacious living rm with gas log fireplace. Breakfast nook area offers a door to the back covered area. Primary bedroom offers a walk in closet. Well cared for home in small neighborhood. Newer roof. HVAC 2021. This is a must see!