3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $249,500

This beautiful home has been well-kept by the same owners since 2005 & boasts tons of recent updates with even more to come in the next week. Brand new carpet upstairs & new flooring in bathrooms. New kitchen appliances, light fixtures, smoke detectors, & the interior was professionally repainted (including ceilings.) HVAC new in 2018. Be sure to check out the full list of upgrades during your showing. So much feels like new & will have you wanting to make this your next 'Home Sweet Home' right away. Spend time relaxing outdoors on the cute, covered front porch or on the back deck. You'll also love the added benefits of having a level, great sized, fenced in backyard. This home is located in a friendly, established neighborhood in Archdale approx. two miles from I-85. So, whether you're traveling to Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, or a surrounding area, the short distance to the highway provides you quick, easy access to start your commute. See Agent Only Remarks.

