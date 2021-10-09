 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $249,900

Contact listing agent, Angela Brown (336) 689-4559 for additonal info. Beautiful one level home. New construction. Act now to pick your selections! 3BR/2BA. Spacious lot. 2 car carport.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News