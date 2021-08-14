 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $284,900

3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $284,900

3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $284,900

Contact listing agent, Angela Brown (336) 689-4559 for additional information. Stunning townhomes in the Kingsfield subdivision. 3BR/2BA with sunroom. Open floor plan offers granite counter tops in the kitchen with tiled backsplash. Pantry area. Cozy living rm offers vaulted ceiling and fireplace. No carpet? No problem-You won't find any here. Gas water heater. Patio area. All brick exterior with 2 car garage. Act now and reserve yours! Options are available!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News