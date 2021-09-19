3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $350,000

MARVELOUS 1809sq' on 4.88 ACRES! 3BR, 2 bath on 1 level. NEW cabinets, countertops & SS appliances in kitchen, NEW luxury vinyl tile flooring thruout except tiled bathrooms. NEW ceiling fans, light fixtures, vanities & toilets in baths. Fresh paint and new plumbing thruout.Gorgeous soft greys/white. Family w gaslog FP. Gourmet kitchen w center island/bar seating & pantry closet. FANTASTIC sunroom on rear streams natural light & views of deck/yard. PRIVATE master suite on rear of home boasts large walk-in closet & in-suite bath with tile flooring and NEW vanity. BR 2/3, laundry & full bath. Tri-level deck & patio on rear. Perfect spot to entertain friends and family. Covered front porch & side porch. 2 car garage w new tall garage door & opener. HUGE det'd garage w 3 garage doors. Woodworkers, car enthusiasts, business owner w vehicles. The 4.88 acre parcel is partially cleared/wooded. Lovely landscaping. Peaceful parcel. PLENTY of room to make dreams come true. MOVE-in-READY.