 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $350,000

MARVELOUS 1809sq' on 4.88 ACRES! 3BR, 2 bath on 1 level. NEW cabinets, countertops & SS appliances in kitchen, NEW luxury vinyl tile flooring thruout except tiled bathrooms. NEW ceiling fans, light fixtures, vanities & toilets in baths. Fresh paint and new plumbing thruout.Gorgeous soft greys/white. Family w gaslog FP. Gourmet kitchen w center island/bar seating & pantry closet. FANTASTIC sunroom on rear streams natural light & views of deck/yard. PRIVATE master suite on rear of home boasts large walk-in closet & in-suite bath with tile flooring and NEW vanity. BR 2/3, laundry & full bath. Tri-level deck & patio on rear. Perfect spot to entertain friends and family. Covered front porch & side porch. 2 car garage w new tall garage door & opener. HUGE det'd garage w 3 garage doors. Woodworkers, car enthusiasts, business owner w vehicles. The 4.88 acre parcel is partially cleared/wooded. Lovely landscaping. Peaceful parcel. PLENTY of room to make dreams come true. MOVE-in-READY.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate found unresponsive at jail in High Point has died, Guilford sheriff says
Crime

Inmate found unresponsive at jail in High Point has died, Guilford sheriff says

Dakota Stevens, 27, was found unresponsive but breathing inside a holding cell about 4:15 p.m. on Monday, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Detention and medical staff started life-saving measures and EMS arrived about 4:25 p.m. to take Stevens to High Point Medical Center. He was later transferred to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem where he died about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

This NC school district quits most quarantines, contact tracing of COVID cases
State and Regional News

This NC school district quits most quarantines, contact tracing of COVID cases

  • Updated

Early Monday, the Union County school board voted 8-1 to immediately stop COVID-19 contact tracing and significantly curtail coronavirus quarantine requirements. Against advice of Union County’s health department as well as state and federal recommendations on reducing COVID-19 risks in classrooms, the school district will not require quarantine for students even if they’ve been in contact ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News