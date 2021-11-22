 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $354,900

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable Neighborhood of Bradford Downs. New vinyl plank in living room, dining room and hallway. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Primary bedroom has walk in closet and sitting area. Over size bonus room could be used for home office or additional bedroom by adding a wall and closet. Walk in basement area for storage.

