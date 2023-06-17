Stunning new construction (TO BE CONSTRUCTED) home in desirable Elkes Ridge Estates. You will love all the features this home has to offer. Featuring bonus room, 2 car garage, covered porch, patio, and spacious great room. Living room offers fireplace and open concept kitchen with island. Primary bedroom/bath offers WI closet, double vanity, and skylights. Please note pictures are similar to home, not exact. Houseplan may vary. Home will have front entry garage, brick, stone, and wood gables. Premier builder is Patrum Custom Homes, Inc.
3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $499,900
