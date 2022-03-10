Great Potential! The home could be a dream, features hardwood floors and fireplace in the Living room, large open kitchen, three bedrooms on the main and two rooms on the upper level. Property is situated on a nice lot and is close to major highway, shopping, restaurants and places of worship.
3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $65,000
