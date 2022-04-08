 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $650,000

3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $650,000

Beautiful three bedroom, five bath all brick home located in Archdale. This home comes complete with a spacious and open floor plan perfect for a growing family. Beautiful tray ceilings in the primary bedroom upstairs, a nice bonus room above the three car garage, full laundry room located upstairs and so much more! Fully finished basement includes another full bedroom and bath. Kitchen comes with stainless steel commercial grade refrigerator and freezer, dishwasher, and granite counter tops. This home is a must see, schedule your private showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert