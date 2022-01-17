3 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $200,000

New New and New!!! This home was gutted and totally redone. The kitchen boast custom built shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, gas range and custom vent hood. The main house is vaulted and open making it a great entertaining space. Split bedroom plan with primary bedroom and en-suite on one side and 2 additional bedrooms and bath on the opposite side of home. The entire home has wood laminate floors and light color walls showing off it's spaciousness. Each bathroom has tile surround shower walls with shampoo niches, tile floors and custom vanities with quartz countertops. The back patio overlooks a babbling brook at the bottom of the hill allowing privacy and tranquility. Don't miss this one. Call your agent today to schedule a showing!!