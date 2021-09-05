 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $285,000

3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Browns Summit! Charming farm house style features a spacious eat-in kitchen with SS appliances, den with a fireplace, mudroom/laundry room, Master bedroom option on 1st or 2nd level, additional bonus/office, unfinished basement, and brand new 16 x 20 storage building. Beautiful views from the front and side porch! Easy access to Hwy 29, 785 - just minutes from Reidsville/Greensboro and 25 minutes to Burlington. Located across the street from Crooked Tree Golf course and minutes from Bryan Park.

