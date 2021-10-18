 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $285,000

Beautifully designed and renovated home boasting with charm! Newly graveled circle drive leads to covered front porch with porch swing. Inside, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings is flooded with light, making home feel spacious and inviting. Kitchen has ample cabinet space and full-sized pantry. Large master suite on main is swoon worthy; sliding antique barn door opens to huge walk-in closet across from custom master bath. Charmingly decorated full laundry room on main level with lots of storage. Upstairs, full bath with new luxury vinyl tile and two spacious bedrooms, one with a dreamy window seat overlooking front yard. Large “bonus” room with closet currently used as a bedroom. Fresh paint and newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Large wooded lot offers privacy and space to enjoy the outdoors. Property located at the end of a private road for minimal traffic. This home and won't last long. Childrens play house does not convey but is available for purchase.

