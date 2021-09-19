3 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $285,000

Fantastic Opportunity to Experience the Peace and Tranquility of Country Life, Yet So Convenient to the Amenities in Gibsonville, Greensboro or Burlington. This Rustic 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home is nestled on almost 2 acres on a Quiet Dead End Street. You Can Relax on Your Large 14x18 Private Deck and Listen to the Sounds of a Babbling Creek Running Along the Edge of the Property. You Could Rock(ing Chair) the Night Away on Your 22 Foot Long Covered Front Porch or Take a Leisurely Stroll around Your Wonderful New Neighborhood. If you Would Rather Tinker with Cars or Do a Little Woodworking, There is Plenty of Room in Your Wired 30x30 2 Car Garage/Workshop, Boasting a Cozy Woodstove for those Chilly Evenings. For The Gardeners, The Property Has Multiple Outdoor Yard Hydrants for Watering your Garden or reaching any of the numerous Flower Beds. House is Move In Ready, with Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator Remaining. Security System also Conveys. THIS HOME CHECKS EVERY BOX!