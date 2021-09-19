 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $285,000

Fantastic Opportunity to Experience the Peace and Tranquility of Country Life, Yet So Convenient to the Amenities in Gibsonville, Greensboro or Burlington. This Rustic 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home is nestled on almost 2 acres on a Quiet Dead End Street. You Can Relax on Your Large 14x18 Private Deck and Listen to the Sounds of a Babbling Creek Running Along the Edge of the Property. You Could Rock(ing Chair) the Night Away on Your 22 Foot Long Covered Front Porch or Take a Leisurely Stroll around Your Wonderful New Neighborhood. If you Would Rather Tinker with Cars or Do a Little Woodworking, There is Plenty of Room in Your Wired 30x30 2 Car Garage/Workshop, Boasting a Cozy Woodstove for those Chilly Evenings. For The Gardeners, The Property Has Multiple Outdoor Yard Hydrants for Watering your Garden or reaching any of the numerous Flower Beds. House is Move In Ready, with Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator Remaining. Security System also Conveys. THIS HOME CHECKS EVERY BOX!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate found unresponsive at jail in High Point has died, Guilford sheriff says
Crime

Inmate found unresponsive at jail in High Point has died, Guilford sheriff says

Dakota Stevens, 27, was found unresponsive but breathing inside a holding cell about 4:15 p.m. on Monday, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Detention and medical staff started life-saving measures and EMS arrived about 4:25 p.m. to take Stevens to High Point Medical Center. He was later transferred to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem where he died about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

This NC school district quits most quarantines, contact tracing of COVID cases
State and Regional News

This NC school district quits most quarantines, contact tracing of COVID cases

  • Updated

Early Monday, the Union County school board voted 8-1 to immediately stop COVID-19 contact tracing and significantly curtail coronavirus quarantine requirements. Against advice of Union County’s health department as well as state and federal recommendations on reducing COVID-19 risks in classrooms, the school district will not require quarantine for students even if they’ve been in contact ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News