Come tour this ranch-style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an office space! Sitting on a 1.36 acre lot with a privacy fence, backyard deck, rocking chair porch, and a storage building! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a large island with an open floor plan that leads to the living room with an electric fireplace. Primary bathroom has garden tub and stand in shower, along with his and hers vanity. This spacious home was built in 2020 and is move in ready, with all appliances conveying! (Roof, HVAC, water heater, electrical, and plumbing are from 2020) This is a modular home.
3 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $289,900
