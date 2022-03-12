3 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $355,640

Pinehurst Plan boasts a front porch with a Partial Brick Exterior. 3 Bedroom with 2.5 baths and huge loft . The family room features a cornered gas fireplace. Cheyenne Rock Oak, Revwood Flooring stretches across the first floor of the home. The kitchen features an island with Cane Shadow Cabinetry and Stainless-Steel Appliances with a gas range for your many cooking pleasures. The Mediterra Light Granite Countertops and Tile Backsplash are a must see and compliment this space very well! The Primary Bedroom is located on the 2nd Floor and features a Vaulted Ceiling. Each bedroom is prewired for Ceiling Fans as well. The upstairs loft is very spacious and includes a closet to place additional items. This home is a must see! Don't forget to ask how you can receive $5,000 seller paid closing costs. Schedule your appointment today to see this home. Photos are of a similar home.