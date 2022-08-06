 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $360,000

New Home in new, restricted subdivision, Monterey! This home is currently under construction by Builder Miguel Olvera Hernandez! Wonderful open, airy floor plan. Details will be updated as construction evolves. Large, Flat lot, nice home and area. Approximately 15 minutes to downtown Greensboro VIA Hwy 29.

