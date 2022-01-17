 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $374,500

Just Listed!This gorgeous storybook Home is in immaculate condition~A Versatile floorplan is designed for everyday living~The TWO story Great room is graced with Gas Fireplace to add a romantic ambiance and keep you warm~Kitchen features center island,SS appliances,Gorgeous Granite countertop,Custom cabinetry~Sunny Breakfast area is fabulous for informal meals~Well-appointed Formal Dining Room is just off the Foyer~Yes, Primary Bedroom is on Main~Upper Floor has a Cat walk and two Bedrooms PLUS Fun Bonus/Entertainment room~From the nice-sized private Deck enjoy serene views of the deep and beautiful Backyard~ A Must See!

