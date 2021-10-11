3 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $425,000

Walk thru the front door into this Big, Bright & Beautiful 3BR/3BA home nestled in Brooke Meadows, a premier Northern Guilford community. This home and neighborhood WILL CHECK ALL YOUR BOXES: MAIN LEVEL PRIMARY SUITE & 2nd BR; open-flexible floor plan; main level laundry; loft, 2nd PRIMARY SUITE and bonus room on 2nd level; large walk-in attic spaces for storing off-season things. Tasteful finishes incl hard wood floors, high-end lighting, extensive millwork; Elegant Yet Comfortable. Spacious kitchen w/granite counters; lots of cabinet space, pantry, & SS appliances. Expansive Primary Suite w/tray ceiling, Lrg walk-in closet & en suite bath with dual-sink vanity, jetted soaking tub & separate shower. Outside you’ll find a covered front porch; screened in back porch, deck & hardscaped patio; 2-car attached garage; private 1.37 acre lot with mature landscaping, garden space, & fruit trees. Enjoy your serene outdoor living spaces, & utilize Brooke Meadows clubhouse, pool & tennis courts.