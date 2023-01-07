3 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $475,000

Start the New Year off right in your custom-built, one-level, uniquely upgraded home. The open floor plan includes ceramic tile throughout, pocket doors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, 5" baseboards, beautiful crown molding & fresh paint. The modern kitchen boasts ample cabinet & counter space w/ granite tops, st steel appliances, large pantry, & oversized island. Double-sided, stone fireplace w/ gas logs adorns both living & sun rooms. Double pocket doors lead into primary Bdrm & barn door leads into 13' x 8' closet. Primary bath features slide-in tile shower, dbl sinks w/ granite tops & custom cabinetry. The outside is just as impressive as the inside w/ a peaceful, private backyard, rod iron fence, add'l concrete for extra parking & entertaining, sprinkler system, Generac whole house generator & extensive landscaping. Energy Star certified! Tankless water heater! Home warranty paid through July 2026. HOA dues paid through June. Enjoy the community pool, tennis courts & clubhouse.