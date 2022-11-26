 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $480,000

3 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $480,000

Start the New Year off right in your custom-built, one-level, uniquely upgraded home. The open floor plan includes ceramic tile throughout, pocket doors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, 5" baseboards, beautiful crown molding & fresh paint. The modern kitchen boasts ample cabinet & counter space w/ granite tops, st steel appliances, large pantry, & oversized island. Double-sided, stone fireplace w/ gas logs adorns both living & sun rooms. Double pocket doors lead into primary Bdrm & barn door leads into 13' x 8' closet. Primary bath is fit for a king and queen w/ slide-in tile shower, double sinks w/ granite tops & custom cabinetry. The outside is just as impressive as the inside w/ a peaceful, private backyard, rod iron fence, add'l concrete for extra parking & entertaining, sprinkler system, Generac whole house generator & extensive landscaping. Energy Star certified! Tankless water heater! Home warranty paid through July 2026. Enjoy the community pool, tennis courts & clubhouse.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Driver in Raleigh Christmas parade death had multiple tickets — some last month

Driver in Raleigh Christmas parade death had multiple tickets — some last month

The 20-year-old behind the wheel of a parade float truck that killed a young girl at the Raleigh Christmas Parade Saturday faced more than a dozen traffic infraction and vehicle equipment violations in Virginia since 2021 — some as recent as last month. Landen Christopher Glass was driving one of the two trucks towing CC & Co. Dance Complex floats along the parade route when spectators say he ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert