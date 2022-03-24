 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $1,850

MOVE IN READY Town home for rent in Mackintosh community with 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath and 1 garage backing up to woods. Hardwood flooring throughout main level with a bright floorplan! Large living area open to kitchen with plenty of cabinets, s/s appliances, first floor master suite and W/D. Close to shopping , highways, Pool Community. Tenant pays all utilities (Gas, Water/Sewer, Electricity, Phone, internet, cable, etc). Landlord will take care of lawn maintenance.

