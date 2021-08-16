 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $179,900

Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home ready for you! This home has been completely remodeled on the inside with LVP flooring in Kitchen,LR, and Bathrooms, refinished original hardwoods in the bedrooms, and a brand new roof installed this year. New fixtures throughout along with new cabinets,countertops,sinks,stove, and dishwasher. Large lot in the city close to City Park and the New Arboretum. Closed in back porch with plenty of storage and mature trees provide lots of shade. Come see what this beautifully remodeled home has to offer!

