 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $209,000

3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $209,000

3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $209,000

Immaculate Townhome in a great location! Upstairs you will find 3 good sized bedrooms. The primary bedroom has 2 walk in closets and a private bathroom with double sinks and a walk in shower. Laundry on the second floor for convenience. With extended patio great for outdoor entertainment! Shopping and dining close by, fire department and elementary school as well. Neighborhood offers: park, clubhouse, pool, fitness center, tennis courts, picnic area, playground and cabana! Make this your new home before its sold!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center
Education

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center

The university's board of trustees also picks the names of alumni Velma Speight and Joseph Monroe to replace the names on two campus buildings that had honored former N.C. governors who had, by direct or indirect actions, supported white supremacy movements during their tenures. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News