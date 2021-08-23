 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $229,900

3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $229,900

3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $229,900

Cute 1 story home on a quiet street West Burlington. Pretty hardwoods in Living Room, Hall and all 3 bedrooms. Large kitchen with lots of counter space and a pantry. Tiled bath adjoins master bedroom and other bath connects to hallway .Pretty fenced backyard with patio, raised flower beds and a 10 x 12 storage building. Double carport and paved drive. Leaf Filter Gutters with lifetime warranty. Close to new Publix grocery, restaurants, shopping and hospital. Great neighborhood for just about everybody.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News