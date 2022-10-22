 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $235,000

Wow! This location? These amenities? This clean and at this price? Yes! So close to everything Burlington has to offer with so many of the community perks you'd expect from Mackintosh on the Lake. This one is clean as a bean and move-in-ready. HOA dues include access to the amazing pools, splash pad, tennis and basketball courts and fitness center at the Mackintosh on the Lake Clubhouse . Not to mention, fresh air and fitness surround you with 20+ miles of sidewalks. A sweet little patio out back offer some privacy to end your day, or sit out on the rocking chair front porch to watch the world go by. Come make Kenross Drive home!

