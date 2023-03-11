Must see property in the highly sought after community of Mackintosh. Three bedroom 2 and 1/2 bathroom townhome with garage! Easy access to Greensboro and RTP! LVP flooring throughout the first floor. Granite countertops. This property is an end unit with a fenced in backyard for extra privacy. Great walking community with miles of lighted sidewalks. HOA includes pools, tennis courts, basketball courts and gym.
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
After entering the median, the motorcycle overturned several times and struck the median cable barrier.
ACC women will wrap up its tournament on Sunday before the men's tournament starts Tuesday
The mascots arrived right on cue, five minutes before 6 on Monday night in Greensboro. There was Otto the Orange, from Syracuse. Mr. Wuf, from…
A bill that aims to end the stalemate over a vacant seat on the Guilford County Board of Education cleared the state Senate Wednesday afternoo…
The 3700 block of Lawndale Drive will be closed from Pisgah Church Road to Martinsville Road due to emergency sewer line work.