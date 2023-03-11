Must see property in the highly sought after community of Mackintosh. Three bedroom 2 and 1/2 bathroom townhome with garage! Easy access to Greensboro and RTP! LVP flooring throughout the first floor. Granite countertops. This property is an end unit with a fenced in backyard for extra privacy. Great walking community with miles of lighted sidewalks. HOA includes pools, tennis courts, basketball courts and gym.