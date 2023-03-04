Welcome home to this beautiful townhouse newly remodeled in the desirable Mackintosh on the Lake community. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, spacious open kitchen with eating area and large granite counter top. Private backyard with patio facing woods for privacy. Mackintosh on the lake community offers miles of sidewalks, swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, pickle ball courts, sand volleyball, two playgrounds, gym and outside amphitheater fire pits!