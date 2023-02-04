Welcome home to this beautiful townhouse newly remodeled in the desirable Mackintosh on the Lake community. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, spacious open kitchen with eating area and large granite counter top. Private backyard with patio facing woods for privacy. Mackintosh on the lake community offers miles of sidewalks, swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, pickle ball courts, sand volleyball, two playgrounds, gym and outside amphitheater fire pits!
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $260,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
GREENSBORO — Jurors found TikTok star Jessica Middlebrook, known as “towtruckjess” on social media, not guilty of involuntary manslaughter Thu…
"Their lives were taken too soon — yet their legacy lives on from the shores of Jamaica to the campus of N.C. A&T."
Three children died in the Dec. 19 fire and their mother has been charged with child abuse.
“There are beaches which present some dangers ... whether that’s hurricanes, surfing fatalities, or shark attacks,” Travel Lens reported.
One dead, others hurt, in shooting at adult entertainment spot in Greensboro. Police also investigate two earlier killings.
A man died early Sunday and several people were hurt in a shooting at Southside Johnny’s, an adult entertainment business on Market Street, Gr…