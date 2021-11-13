Amazing cottage style home in desirable MacIntosh subdivision! This is a one owner home that has everything you are looking for! Open Floor Plan with Gas fireplace. Well- maintained property fenced- in landscaped backyard. Owner suite on main level. Upstairs two additional bedrooms and loft. Resort style amenities include pool, tennis and volleyball courts, walking trails, playground, amphitheatre, fire pit and more!
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $260,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
Fights broke out in the parking lot while officers from several agencies tried to contain the crowd and provide help, authorities said.
Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
The accident occurred on West Market Center Drive near the Prospect Street overpass, police said.
It’s time for the annual holiday light show at Natural Tunnel State Park between Duffield and Clinchport in Scott County, Virginia.
Tuesday's vote followed what school board members referred to as thousands of emails from district staff to the school board calling for bonuses.
Officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting in the 5900 block of West Friendly Avenue and were able to locate two victims later in the High Point area.
Dear Annie: I’ve been in a relationship with “Jason” since April 2001. We got engaged in 2007. I lived apart from him with my three kids as th…
North Carolina legislative Republicans passed redistricting maps Thursday to be used in elections from 2022 to 2030 for the state House, state Senate and U.S. House.
Officers discovered the victim while responding to a call about a shooting in the area.