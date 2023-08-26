Come and admire this exquisite well-maintained townhome in the wonderful Mackintosh On The Lake community! The main floor features a stunning open concept layout with a gorgeous kitchen that includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a private back patio. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Mackintosh on the lake has a host of amenities such as miles of sidewalks, swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball, playgrounds, gym and more! Make this beautiful home yours today!!!